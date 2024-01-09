Respond to online gaming cos’ plea against 28% GST, Supreme Court tells Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday asked the Centre and the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence to respond in two weeks to a petition filed by the E-gaming Federation against levying 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all forms of online real-money gaming.

A Bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, issued the notice after hearing the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve for the federation and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) N Venkataraman, representing the government.

Salve and the ASG said several high courts were seized of similar petitions and were passing orders filed by Dream 11, Games 24x7, and Head Digital Works. The GST Council had, in one of its meetings in July last year, recommended that online gaming along with casinos and horse racing be taxed at a uniform rate. The GST council had decided that there should not be any distinction between ‘games of skill’ and ‘games of chance’.

