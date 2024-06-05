Result moral defeat for Modi: Kharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the Lok Sabha election results were a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was his “political and moral defeat”.

Kharge, accompanied by the three Gandhis – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka – turned up at the AICC office here where party supporters were celebrating the good show put up by the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

“People did not give a clear majority to one single party. The BJP sought votes for a single person. The mandate is against Modiji,” Kharge said, referring to PM Modi’s oft-repeated target of 400 seats for the NDA.

Kharge said BJP sought votes on the basis of “One person, one face”. “This is their (BJP’s) political and moral defeat,” he said, accusing the BJP of using government machinery to create obstacles in the path of the Opposition alliance.

Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on PM Modi and said the country does not want him as their leader. Talking about the INDIA bloc's impressive show in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said, "UP ne kamaal kar ke dikha diya (UP's public did wonders)".

"The country has made it clear to Narendra Modi, "we don't want you". The country has unanimously and clearly stated that they do not want Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah to be involved in the running of this country," Rahul said.

