 NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday : The Tribune India

  • India
  • NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in UP, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura went to poll on September 5

NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

A woman shows her finger marked with indelible after casting her vote during the by-elections to Boxanagar assembly seat, in Tripura's Sepahijala district. PTI



PTI

Kolkata/Lucknow/Kottyam, September 7

The results for bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states will be declared on Friday in what is being seen as a major test for the opposition alliance INDIA against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the polls in five states later this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 am at centres set up in the respective states.

The seven seats—Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura—went to poll on September 5.

The by-election saw the INDIA alliance putting up a united front in the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where the voting was moderate at around 50.77 per cent, and in Jharkhand’s Dumri where a total of 64.84 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Out of the seven seats, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri) were held by the BJP and one each by the SP (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally).

In Uttar Pradesh, the Ghosi seat fell vacant after the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who rejoined the BJP.

For the Bageshwar assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand, the counting will be done at 14 tables with 130 polling personnel on the job, District Magistrate Anuradha Pal said on Thursday.

The Bageshwar seat fell vacant after the death of its MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April this year. He had won the seat four times since 2007.

In Jharkhand, INDIA bloc and NDA candidates are keeping their fingers crossed ahead of the counting to Dumri assembly bypolls. The counting centre has been set up at Krishi Bazar Samiti, Pachambha, in Giridih district, an election official said.

“In all, 24 rounds of counting will be held and over 70 officials have been deployed for the exercise,” Giridih Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer Naman Priesh Lakra told PTI.

“Central Armed Police Force and various wings of Jharkhand police have been deployed to ensure free and fair counting,” he said.

Around 65 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters had exercised their franchise.

In Tripura, the ECI has taken necessary steps to conduct the counting in a transparent way, a senior poll official said on Thursday.

Counting of votes to both the seats - Boxanagar and Dhanpur — will take place at Sonamura Girls’ HS School. “There is tight security at the counting centre,” Sepahijala district magistrate Vishal Kumar told PTI.

BJP’s Tafajjal Hussain, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Boxanagar, is contesting against CPI(M) nominee Mizan Hussain from there.

On Wednesday, the CPI(M) announced to boycott the counting alleging largescale rigging in the two constituencies during voting.

In West Bengal’s Dhupguri, personnel of the central armed police forces and state police are guarding the strong room on the second campus of North Bengal University in Jalpaiguri, an official said.

Around 76 per cent of 2.6 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the by-election.

CPI(M)’s Ishwar Chandra Roy is contesting as the candidate of the Congress-Left alliance, while the ruling TMC has fielded Nirmal Chandra Roy, a teacher by profession.

The BJP has nominated Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan who died fighting terrorists in Kashmir a few years back.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Bishu Pada Ray earlier this year.

Dhupguri, a scheduled caste-reserved seat, has nearly 50 per cent Rajbanshi people and 15 per cent minority population.

Kerala is also anxiously waiting for the result of the Puthuppally bypoll which saw an intense battle between the UDF and LDF to fill the seat left vacant by the demise of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy.

The constituency, located in the southern Kottayam district, witnessed a war of words for the past few weeks as the September 5 by-election was a prestigious battle for both the ruling and opposition fronts in the state.

According to Election Commission sources, the counting of votes would begin by 8.00 am at the special counting station in the Baselius College. Postal and service ballots would be counted first, they said.

The total number of booths in Puthuppally was 182, and the counting of votes in the electronic voting machines would be conducted in 13 rounds.

#BJP #Jharkhand #Kerala #Uttarakhand #West Bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

2
Haryana

Ahead of G20 Summit, traffic advisory issued in Gurugram

3
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

5
Ludhiana

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

6
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

7
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

8
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

9
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

10
India

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in UP, Puthuppally in Kerala...

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

‘Travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avo...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University