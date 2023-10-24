Retired assistant commissioner of police jumps from multi-storey building in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, October 24

A 70-year-old retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a multi-storey building in Matunga area of central Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The exact reason behind the incident, which took place on Monday evening at Ganga Heritage building on Deodhar Road, is not yet known, an official said.

Pradeep Prabhakar Temkar retired from the Mumbai police in 2014, the official said, adding that he was suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment.

Temkar ended his life by allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of the building, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Matunga police station and a probe is under way, the official said.

