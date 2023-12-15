Retired IPS officer caught cheating twice in two days during law examination

Lucknow, December 15
Retired IPS officer Rajesh Kumar was caught with unfair means during LLB first semester examination held at the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University here.
This was the second consecutive day when Kumar was caught along with copying material during examination.
“Kumar was found copying during the LLB first-semester exam from prewritten notes penned on a sheet of paper that he was carrying. Proctorial board members caught Kumar red-handed on Wednesday. His answer copy and prewritten notes were seized, and a fresh answer copy was given to him to write the examination,” said Bhavana Mishra, the exam controller at KMC Language University. Mishra said,
“On Thursday too, during invigilation, prewritten material was recovered from him. A note was made that unfair means were found from him.”
Another official said the university has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, and it is the first time the University is conducting a law examination.
Vice-Chancellor Prof N.B. Singh said for him, this case is being treated like any other case.
In December 2011, Regional Passport Officer J.P. Singh was booked for cheating in a law examination.
Singh, a Himachal cadre IPS officer, was sitting for the third-semester LLB exam from the city's Narmdeshwar College.
Lucknow University officials said the flying squad back then, during their rounds, recovered handwritten chits from Singh.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...