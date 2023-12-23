Retired IPS officer who had served in RAW and Intelligence Bureau run over by train in Delhi

New Delhi, December 23
A 75-year-old retired IPS officer, who had served in intelligence agencies, was killed after being hit by a train when he was crossing a track near Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment, police said on Saturday.
The railway crossing was closed, and according to his driver, he got down from his car and started walking to cross the track, they said.
Mohan Das Menon, a 1974-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, who had served in the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) during his service tenure, was killed in the accident on Wednesday, an official said.
“Menon stayed in South Delhi’s Panchsheel Park area. On Wednesday, he had gone to attend the last rites of someone in Delhi Cantonment. He saw the railway crossing was closed at Brar Square,” the official said.
Police said according to his driver, he got down from the car and started walking to cross the track. In the meantime, a train hit him leaving him dead on the spot, they said.
“It is suspected that he could not hear the sound of the approaching train,” the officer said, adding that Menon was an IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-affiliated merchant ship hit by unmanned aerial vehicle off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship
Fire on the ship extinguished without crew casualties, says ...
43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended
SSP J Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating offic...
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage
The police say they are investigating the allegations and wi...
Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US
Was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third conv...