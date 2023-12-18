Reuven Azar to be Israel's new Ambassador to India; to replace Naor Gilon

PTI

Jerusalem, December 18

The Israeli government on Sunday approved the appointment of Reuven Azar as the new Ambassador to India.

Azar, who is in his late 50s, will also serve as the non-resident Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Bhutan, a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

His appointment is one of the 21 new Heads of Missions cleared by the Israeli government to assume service soon.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, congratulating the new appointees, said they would "represent Israel and its citizens, strengthen its economy and strengthen international support for the state of Israel".

Azar is currently serving as the Ambassador of Israel to Romania. It is not yet known when he will take charge in New Delhi.

Azar will replace Naor Gilon, who has been serving as the Israeli ambassador to India since 2021.

Azar has earlier served as Head of the Israel-US-China internal task force at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, immediately after serving for three years as Deputy National Security Advisor for Foreign Policy at the National Security Council and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel.

From 2014 to 2018, Azar was Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC.

#Israel #Sri Lanka