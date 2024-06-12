Revamp in VIP security likely, NSG cover to go

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

The Centre is likely to have a review provision of VIP security and there is a likelihood of transferring the responsibility of guarding high-risk persons by the NSG and the ITBP to other paramilitary forces. According to sources, the Union Home Ministry is likely to implement the long-awaited proposal of completely withdrawing ‘Black Cat’ commandos of the NSG from VIP security duties and handing over security duties of its nine Z-plus category protectees to the CRPF’s special unit.

Also security of some of the VIPs, who have the ITBP cover, may be transferred to the CRPF or the VIP security wing of the CISF, agencies quoting sources said.

Some of the key VIPs who have been provided NSG commando cover include UP CM Yogi Adityanath, his predecessor and BSP supremo Mayawati, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP leader LK Advani, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh. Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, NC president Farooq Abdullah and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are also protected by NSG commandos.

The Centre wants to restructure the NSG and use it to raise and station “strike teams” in some high-risk areas like near the Ram Temple and some critical assets in the South, the sources said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP