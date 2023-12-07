Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

PTI

Hyderabad, December 7

Congress legislature party leader Anumula Revanth Reddy would take oath as the second Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday following the party's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be held at 1.04 pm at the sprawling LB Stadium here.

State Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta held a meeting with senior officials to review the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony and also visited the venue on Wednesday. About one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are expected to attend the ceremony.

Noting that a 'people's government' would be assuming office today that will provide a democratic and transparent governance, Revanth Reddy made an open invitation to people to attend the event.

Media reports suggested that Congress MLA-elect and CLP leader in the previous Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a few others are likely to take oath as deputy chief minister.

As per the strength of the Assembly, Telangana can have 18 ministers including CM.

#Congress #Telangana