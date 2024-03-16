Revolt in Karnataka BJP

PTI

Shivamogga, March 15

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Friday announced that he will contest as an Independent candidate from the Shimoga seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, blaming party veteran and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his son KE Kantesh being denied the ticket for the Haveri constituency.

However, he claimed that this was a fight to save the party and its ideology and to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again. “I will contest as your independent candidate from the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency,” Eshwarappa said, announcing his banner of revolt against the BJP at a meeting convened by his supporters. “The party may issue notice to me or expel me. In case I win within two months, I’m confident that my supporters will join me at the feet of my mother—the BJP,” he added. Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra is the party candidate from Shimoga.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnataka #Lok Sabha