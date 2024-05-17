Revolutionary Marxist Party leader Hariharan arrested over sexist remarks against Shailaja, Manju Warrier

PTI

Kozhikode, May 17

Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K S Hariharan was on Friday arrested over his alleged sexist remarks against senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja and Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier.

Vadakara police here recorded his arrest and then released him on station bail, an officer said.

A station bail is granted to an accused at the police station, after arrest and before being produced in front of a magistrate. It is given in instances of less extreme offences.

Hariharan made the objectionable comment during a meeting in Vadakara here on May 11.

The action was taken based on a complaint recently lodged by the All India Democratic Women’s Association, a Left outfit.

The police had, on May 12, booked Hariharan under Sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.

After he was released on station bail, Hariharan said that in Kerala a lot of people make controversial remarks in their speeches, but cases are not registered against them.

He further said that after his speech, both he and his party leader K K Rema were attacked on social media.

“We have decided to face it legally and politically,” he added.

Hariharan also said that what he said was wrong and that is why expressed regret regarding it.

The RMP leader said that following the incident, bombs were hurled at his home, but no one has been caught in connection with that.

An unidentified gang, which came on a two-wheeler, hurled some explosives at the house at around 8.15 pm, he had claimed earlier.