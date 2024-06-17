Rijiju reaches out to Kharge ahead of House session

New Delhi, June 16
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here in the Capital and sought his support for smooth functioning of the first session of 18th Lok Sabha scheduled to be held from June 24 to July 3.
Rijiju met Kharge, also Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, at the latter’s Rajaji Marg residence.
The minister later shared a picture of the meeting on X and said, “I had a pleasant courtesy meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. He shared with me about many valuable experiences of his life. Together, we all will work for the nation.”
Earlier this week after assuming charge Rijiju had said the government would do whatever was needed to take everyone along in the session.
Rijiju may call on floor leaders of other parties as well. The meeting comes days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat flagged the need for consensus in running parliamentary affairs.
