RJD former leader Anand joins JD(U)

PTI

Patna, March 18

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Monday claimed to have received a shot in the arm by inducting Lovely Anand, mother of turncoat RJD MLA Chetan Anand who had crossed over to the NDA during the assembly’s budget session last month.

She joined the party, along with younger son Anshuman, at the JD(U)’s state headquarters here, amid speculations that a member of the family may be fielded by the JD(U) from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat, which her husband Anand Mohan has represented twice.

The BJP has given up Sheohar for the JD(U) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, in whose presence the mother-son duo joined the party, however, claimed he was not aware of the NDA’s seat-sharing formula. “It is going to be Nitish Kumar’s call as to who will be the candidate from which seat,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Nitish Kumar