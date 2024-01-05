 Road ministry proposes technology system for truckers to inform about accidents : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Road ministry proposes technology system for truckers to inform about accidents

Road ministry proposes technology system for truckers to inform about accidents

'So we can use technology innovatively to find out the solution'

Road ministry proposes technology system for truckers to inform about accidents

Anurag Jain. ANI photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 5  

The road transport and highways ministry on Friday said it has suggested that truck drivers could be allowed to use a technology system wherein they can inform authorities about an accident so that such an incident will not be considered as a hit-and-run case under the new law.

"The matter comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and it will take the final decision," road transport and highways secretary Anurag Jain said.

His comments came days after some truckers went on a strike to protest against stringent provisions for hit-and-run cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is yet to come into force. Earlier this week, the protesting truckers resumed work after talks with the government.

According to Jain, truck drivers feel that if they stop after hitting a person to help the victim, they will be harmed by the public.

"So we can use technology innovatively to find out the solution... We have suggested that the driver use a technology system to inform authorities, and then it would not be treated as a hit-and-run case.

"After that, the driver can subsequently inform police within 25-50 km area from the accident site," he added.

Against the backdrop of the truckers' protest, representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) held a meeting with senior home ministry officials.

On January 2, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the decision to invoke the new hit-and-run cases-related penal provision, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the AIMTC representatives.

Some truck, bus and tanker operators had gone on a three-day strike in several states to protest against the "stringent punishments" provisions.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who run away without informing authorities after being involved in serious road accidents due to negligent driving face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The punishment in such cases was two years in the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

3
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

4
Punjab

Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students

5
Punjab

SC recommends advocate Rohit Kapoor’s name for appointment as Punjab and Haryana High Court judge

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

8
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

9
India

'Plot to kill' Gurpatwant Pannun: Supreme Court junks plea on Indian held in Czech Republic

10
India

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable Lok Sabha seats

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

The police recovered the BMW car from Patiala in Punjab but ...

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

BJP characterises the incident at Sandeshkhali in North 24 P...

Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 16 crore

MS Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 16 crore

Vidhi Associates, a law firm in Patna have filed a criminal ...


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Amritsar: Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility; evening flights to Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata cancelled

10 flights cancelled as fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

‘This friendship, affection and trust will never be broken’, Arvind Kejriwal greets Manish Sisodia on birthday

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Hizbul terrorist arrest probe: Larger conspiracy to target more J-K policemen, say sources

Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination

DSP’s murder case solved

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Goraya: Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Hoshiarpur DC: Educate children on dangers of Chinese string

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

45-year-old Giaspura man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Ludhiana: Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana doctor fined Rs 50 lakh for violating undertaking

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at Patiala's old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Gurugram model murder case: 3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala

Patiala shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital