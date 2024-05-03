Hyderabad university student Rohith Vemula not a Dalit, say police in closure report

Hyderabad, May 3
Police have filed a closure report before a local court in its probe into the death of Rohith Vemula, a student of University of Hyderabad, claiming he was not a Dalit and died by suicide as he feared that his “real identity” would be discovered.
The Cyberabad police that investigated the case informed the court that Rohith Vemula did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that he was aware of it.
Vemula died by suicide in 2016. “The deceased had multiple issues worrying him which could have driven him to commit suicide,” the report said.
“In addition to this, the deceased himself was aware that he did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that his mother got him an SC certificate. This could be one of the constant fears as the exposure of the same would result in a loss of his academic degrees that he earned over the years and be compelled to face prosecution.”
Further, the report said, “Despite best efforts, no evidence could be found to establish that the actions of the accused have driven the deceased to commit suicide.”
The then UoH vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile and incumbent Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were among the accused.
Vemula’s death snowballed into a political controversy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking on the central government in the Parliament and the then Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani slamming alleged attempts to project it as a caste battle.
