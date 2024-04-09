 ‘Role in hawala transactions’: ED grills Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar, legislator Durgesh Pathak : The Tribune India

  • India
  'Role in hawala transactions': ED grills Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar, legislator Durgesh Pathak

‘Role in hawala transactions’: ED grills Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar, legislator Durgesh Pathak

'Role in hawala transactions': ED grills Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar, legislator Durgesh Pathak

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak at the ED office in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Court denies bail to BRS leader Kavitha

A Delhi court on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence, but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and might continue to do so.

‘Jal board got Rs 28K cr, but no accountability’

Delhi Jal Board received over Rs 28,400 crore since 2015-16, but it didn’t use funds as per norms, Delhi’s principal finance secretary told the Supreme Court during a hearing on AAP’s plea alleging non-disbursal of funds to the water utility.

Their statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. Both of them have been questioned in this case earlier too.

Pathak is a member of AAP’s political affairs committee and national executive and in-charge of its organisation building team. The ED has alleged Rs 45 crore of the Rs 100 crore bribe was taken through hawala route from South Group and used in AAP’s Goa election campaign in 2021-22. It has cited statements of Dinesh Arora, a close aide of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and other individuals from several companies involved in routing cash payments. These persons were managed by former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair and Pathak, the ED has alleged.

Sources said Kumar’s questioning was essential in connection with the engagements of Kejriwal who was arrested by the ED in this case last month. He is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

The agency had alleged in its earlier chargesheets that at least 36 accused, including former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Kumar, “destroyed, used or changed” 170 phones to conceal evidence of “kickbacks” worth thousands of crores of rupees in the alleged scam. The IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) of Kumar’s mobile number is stated to have been changed four times between September 2021 and July 2022, according to the ED chargesheet filed before a local court last year.

