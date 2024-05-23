Romancing on moving motorcycle on national highway lands couple behind bars in Rajasthan’s Kota

Kota, May 23
Romancing on a moving motorcycle on a national highway landed a couple behind bars here on Thursday, a day after their video clip surfaced on social media, police said.
The couple, booked under Section 294 (obscene act in public), will be produced before a court on Friday, they said.
Taking a serious note of the video clip, a police team under supervision of Circle Officer Rajesh Soni was formed to trace the couple, Kota City SP Amrita Duhan said.
The place of the video was found to be the Kota-Bundi National Highway under Nanta police station, and the police traced the youth on the basis of the motorcycle's registration number.
Mohammed Wasim (25) is a resident of Kaithun town of the district, she said.
The couple works at a private firm in Kota and hails from different places, police said.
