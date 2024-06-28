New Delhi, June 28
Government sources on Friday said the roof that collapsed at the Delhi airport’s terminal 1 was constructed in 2008-09 and the work was given by GMR to private contractors.
Government sources reacted after top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on X targeted the BJP government for the roof collapse.
Vadra went to the extent of asking if the prime minister would take responsibility for the “sub-standard” construction works and corruption in building projects as seen in Ayodhya, Jabalpur and now in the Delhi airport.
A cab driver died and six people were injured on Friday morning as part of the roof of Delhi Terminal 1 collapsed after heavy rain.
Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu who inspected the collapse site, said, "We are taking the incident seriously. I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the building that collapsed here is an old building that was opened in 2009."
From Delhi airport Naidu proceeded to Safdajung Hospital to meet the victims of the accident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January...
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Government sources
Aviation minister visits collapse site
Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls
Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on