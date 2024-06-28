Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Government sources

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

Government sources on Friday said the roof that collapsed at the Delhi airport’s terminal 1 was constructed in 2008-09 and the work was given by GMR to private contractors.

Government sources reacted after top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on X targeted the BJP government for the roof collapse.

Vadra went to the extent of asking if the prime minister would take responsibility for the “sub-standard” construction works and corruption in building projects as seen in Ayodhya, Jabalpur and now in the Delhi airport.

A cab driver died and six people were injured on Friday morning as part of the roof of Delhi Terminal 1 collapsed after heavy rain.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu who inspected the collapse site, said, "We are taking the incident seriously. I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the building that collapsed here is an old building that was opened in 2009."

From Delhi airport Naidu proceeded to Safdajung Hospital to meet the victims of the accident.

