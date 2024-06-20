Row as MEA stops Oz diplomat from meeting TMC ministers

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 19

The External Affairs Ministry’s step to scuttle a scheduled meeting between Australian Deputy High Commissioner to India Nicholas McCaffrey and three ministers of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government has triggered off a row.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that the step was an assault on federal principle and its main purpose was to deprive the state from receiving investment from Australia.

Addressing mediapersons here today, TMC’s Rajya Sabha members Sagarika Ghosh and Saket Gokhale alleged that the Central Government was interested only in securing investments for Gujarat. West Bengal was being punished for not voting for the BJP in the elections, the duo alleged.

They said McCaffrey was supposed to have three separate meetings with Information Technology Minister Babul Supriyo, Commerce Minister Shashi Panja and Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. External Affair Ministry’s Oceania division wrote to both West Bengal Government and Australian High Commission asking them to call off the meeting.

McCaffrey was to visit Kolkata and Sunderbans between June 18 and 21. During this visit, he wanted to meet the three ministers.

Stating that meetings at the appropriate level are allowed on the basis of reciprocity, the Central Government sources said in the recent past the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Australia was not allowed to meet ministers in Canberra. An Australian High Commission spokesperson said Australian diplomats travel regularly across India to continue strengthening the political, business, cultural and sporting linkages between the two countries.

