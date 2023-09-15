 Row over non-payment of stipend to MBBS interns: Supreme Court seeks report from National Medical Commission : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Row over non-payment of stipend to MBBS interns: Supreme Court seeks report from National Medical Commission

Row over non-payment of stipend to MBBS interns: Supreme Court seeks report from National Medical Commission

Also directs Delhi’s Army College of Medical Sciences to pay Rs 25,000 as stipend to its MBBS interns from October 1, 2023

Row over non-payment of stipend to MBBS interns: Supreme Court seeks report from National Medical Commission

The Supreme Court has asked the National Medical Commission to look into allegations of 70 per cent of medical colleges in the country not paying mandatory stipend to MBBS interns. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, September 15

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex governing body of medical education, to look into allegations of 70 per cent of medical colleges in the country not paying mandatory stipend to MBBS interns.

The top court also directed Delhi’s Army College of Medical Sciences to pay Rs 25,000 as stipend to its MBBS interns from October 1, 2023.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the NMC to file a report giving details about the claim of petitioners that 70 per cent of medical colleges do not pay any stipend to MBBS interns and what steps have been taken to ensure payment of stipend to them as per the norms.

Advocate Vaibhav Gagghar, appearing for students seeking stipend said a recent NMC report stated that 70 per cent of the medical colleges in the country are not paying stipends to their interns.

The bench directed NMC’s counsel Advocate Gaurav Sharma to respond to the claim and file an affidavit giving a tabulated chart of colleges which are paying the stipend to the interns and which are not paying.

It said the NMC’s mandate cannot be breached and that interns, who come from different backgrounds, are required to be paid stipend for the period of internship.

The top court was hearing a plea of five MBBS students studying at Army College of Medical Sciences (ACMS) established by Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and affiliated to Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University seeking stipend for the period of internship.

CJI Chandrachud said even the Supreme Court is paying Rs 80,000 as stipend to its law clerks and wondered why the college can’t pay Rs 1 lakh to the MBBS interns.

Senior advocate R Balasubramanium, appearing for the ACMS, said the college has nothing to do with the Army. It was not receiving any aid from the defence ministry and is run by the AWES on a no-profit basis with the intention of serving the children of armed personnel.

“Can you say we won’t pay the 'Safai Karamcharis' (sanitation workers) because we are non profit? It's a profit for you but it is a livelihood for them. Can you say we won't pay the teachers? They are young doctors and come from different backgrounds,” CJI Chandrachud told Balasubramanium.

The senior lawyer said the survival of the college needs to be considered and informed that the state fee regulatory commission of Delhi has reduced the fees of the college from Rs 4,32,000 to 3,20,000.

The bench, after comparing different amounts of stipend paid by other medical colleges, directed the ACMS to start paying Rs 25,000 per month from October 1 to its interns.

Taking into account that the college is being run by a welfare society for the children of Army personnel, the bench gave the institution liberty to approach the Fee Regulatory Committee in Delhi with a representation of likely financial impact of the Court's directions.

It said that the fee regulatory committee shall determine whether enhancement of fees of students of the college is necessary to meet the additional expenditure on account of payment of stipend.

#MBBS #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

2
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

3
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

4
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

5
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

6
Punjab

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

7
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders firm on contesting elections alone

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

PM, nation basking in G20 glory

9
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

10
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Biden says Mediterranean pipelines to be included in India-M...

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief

In July, the SC granted extension of tenure to Mishra till S...

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

Army video shows pounding of hideout in Kokernag


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in ‘molestation’ case

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Youth found alive in Chandigarh just before cremation of wrongly identified body in UP

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia to remain in jail for now as his bail plea hearing deferred to October 4

Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia to remain in jail for now as his bail plea hearing deferred to October 4

Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

Receptionist stabbed to death during robbery bid in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar

FIR against man for sexually abusing stray dogs in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal

450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth