Royal entry

Port Blair, november 22
The Royal Navy warship, HMS Spey, has made her inaugural visit to India following in the footsteps of sister vessel HMS Tamar. It arrived at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Defence Adviser to India Brigadier Nick Sawyer said, “The sixth visit of Royal Navy ship to India within a year is the clearest demonstration of UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt in action.”
