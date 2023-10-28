Mukesh Ambani receives death threat in case he fails to pay Rs 20 crore

Mumbai, October 28
Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an extortion-cum-death threat via email, officials said here on Saturday.
The email demanding Rs 20 crore threatens to shoot Ambani, 66, if he fails to cough up the amount.
A company source, while confirming the development, declined to comment saying the police are probing the matter.
A complaint has been registered by the Gamdevi police station and investigation has begun into the antecedents of the email threat.
In the past few years, Ambani and his family have been repeatedly threatened.
