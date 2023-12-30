Rs 35,141 crore embezzled through Andhra’s housing-for-poor scheme, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan writes to PM Modi

Amaravati, December 30
Actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging massive corruption by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government under the guise of distributing land and constructing houses for the poor.
Kalyan has alleged that a massive Rs 35,141 crore has been misappropriated with regard to land acquisition alone.
“The swindling in the name of land acquisition has been so high that a ruling party legislator himself sought an inquiry by the state vigilance and enforcement department,” the Janasena chief said in the letter.
He claimed that the land value was artificially propped up but only a pittance was paid to the owners while YSRCP leaders pocketed the extra money. He also mentioned that there have been other irregularities as well.
Kalyan furnished further details in the letter and requested the Prime Minister to institute an appropriate probe by Central agencies and bring the guilty to book to recover the embezzled amount.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains
Lays foundation stone of development projects
WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi
The awards were later picked up by Delhi Police
Major blow to Imran Khan as Pakistan poll body rejects nomination papers for 2024 General Election
The objections, raised by PML-N’s Naseer, had referred to Kh...
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case
Majithia had earlier appeared before SIT on December 18 and ...
Rajasthan Cabinet expanded; Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 sworn in as ministers
Of these, 12 sworn in as Cabinet ministers and 10 as ministe...