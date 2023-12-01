RS lists norms for MPs during private visits abroad

PTI

New Delhi: MP must observe strict norms while accepting foreign hospitality during private visits abroad and obtain prior nod of the Centre, say RS Secretariat orders, while asking them follow Code of Ethics. PTI

5 dead after consuming ‘spurious’ ayurvedic syrup

Nadiad (Gujarat): At least five persons have died due to the suspected consumption of an ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol in Gujarat’s Kheda district, the police said on Thursday.

