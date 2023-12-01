RS lists norms for MPs during private visits abroad

New Delhi: MP must observe strict norms while accepting foreign hospitality during private visits abroad and obtain prior nod of the Centre, say RS Secretariat orders, while asking them follow Code of Ethics. PTI
5 dead after consuming ‘spurious’ ayurvedic syrup
Nadiad (Gujarat): At least five persons have died due to the suspected consumption of an ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol in Gujarat’s Kheda district, the police said on Thursday.
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...