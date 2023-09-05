RSS-BJP coordination meet in Pune from September 14 to 16

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

The annual coordination meeting of the RSS and its sister organisations, including the BJP, the political wing, has been scheduled in Pune from September 14 to 16.

The meeting will be attended by top RSS brass led by chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other functionaries, and heads of about 36 RSS-inspired organisations.

“The participants will discuss in detail their experiences and activities in various aspects of social life. Apart from the current national scenario, there will be extensive discussions and exchange of views on important issues related to social harmony, environment, family values, service work, economy and national security,” RSS communications chief Sunil Ambekar said on Monday.

