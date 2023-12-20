RSS leader opposes caste-based census

Nagpur: RSS’ Shridhar Gadge has said there should be no caste census and sought to know what would it achieve. Such an exercise wasn’t good socially and for national unity, he said. PTI
Morbi mishap: HC junks bail plea of Oreva CMD
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat HC has rejected the bail plea of Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel, the main accused in the October 2022 Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 persons. PTI
VHP invites Advani for Ayodhya event
New Delhi: The VHP on Tuesday invited former Deputy PM LK Advani (96) and ex-Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi (89) for the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. This comes amid temple trust’s request to the two BJP stalwarts not to attend the event on grounds of age and health. VHP chief Alok Kumar, however, said the two will “try their best” to attend the event. ANI
NaMo app survey to gauge mood
New Delhi: With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘NaMo’ app on Tuesday launched a survey to gauge popular mood on various issues, including people’s views about performance of his government and their local Members of Parliament. The aim is to tap into ‘jan man’ (common man’s mind) to know their views. PTI
HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The National Investigation Agency urged the court to stay operation of the order for a period of six weeks so that it could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. The bench stayed the order for three weeks.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...