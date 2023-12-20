RSS leader opposes caste-based census

PTI

Nagpur: RSS’ Shridhar Gadge has said there should be no caste census and sought to know what would it achieve. Such an exercise wasn’t good socially and for national unity, he said. PTI

Morbi mishap: HC junks bail plea of Oreva CMD

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat HC has rejected the bail plea of Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel, the main accused in the October 2022 Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 persons. PTI

VHP invites Advani for Ayodhya event

New Delhi: The VHP on Tuesday invited former Deputy PM LK Advani (96) and ex-Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi (89) for the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. This comes amid temple trust’s request to the two BJP stalwarts not to attend the event on grounds of age and health. VHP chief Alok Kumar, however, said the two will “try their best” to attend the event. ANI

NaMo app survey to gauge mood

New Delhi: With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘NaMo’ app on Tuesday launched a survey to gauge popular mood on various issues, including people’s views about performance of his government and their local Members of Parliament. The aim is to tap into ‘jan man’ (common man’s mind) to know their views. PTI

HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The National Investigation Agency urged the court to stay operation of the order for a period of six weeks so that it could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. The bench stayed the order for three weeks.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Ahmedabad #Caste census #Gujarat #RSS