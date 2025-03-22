RSS passes resolution on solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus

All India Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Saturday passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the Hindus of Bangladesh and said global forces, including Pakistan and the US deep state, were engaged in fomenting distrust in the region.

The resolution titled "A call to stand in solidarity with the Hindu society of Bangladesh" calls upon international agencies like the UN to take a serious note of the inhumane treatment being meted out to Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and take every possible step to ensure dignity for the victimised segments.

The RSS, which is the parent body of the ruling BJP, noted the "institutional support of Bangladesh government to the ongoing persecution of Hindus" and said the minorities in the neighbouring country were facing existential crisis.

Speaking on the resolution today, RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar said it would be foolhardy to say that this violence does not have a religious angle.

"The percentage of Hindus in Bangladesh has declined from 22 in 1951 to 7.95 today," he said, adding that international forces were engaged in fomenting "distrust and mistrust among countries of the region which have a shared culture and history and a common civilisational journey."

Expressing satisfaction at the efforts put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in engaging the interim Bangladesh dispensation on the issue, Arun Kumar said the RSS resolution urged the Union Government, the UN and other global agencies, Hindus of the world to take every possible step to secure the dignity of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

"This violence is not political alone. It has a clear religious angle because all those being targetted are Hindus and other minorities," Kumar said.

The RSS resolution said, "Governmental and institutional support for the violence and hatred during last year towards Hindus and other minorities of Bangladesh is a serious cause for concern. The persistent anti-Bharat rhetoric in Bangladesh can severely damage the relationship between the two countries."

This was the first resolution passed by the Pratinidhi Sabha which gathered in Bengaluru on Friday for a three-day meeting.

Top RSS brass, including chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and presidents of 32 RSS affiliates, including JP Nadda of the BJP are attending the meeting which was expected to pass two resolutions -- one on Bangladesh and the other on centenary of the RSS, founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur in 1925.