Rupali Ganguly, TV star, joins BJP

New Delhi: Renowned for her roles in television shows and movies, Rupali Ganguly, best known for her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai”, joined the BJP on Wednesday citing her admiration for PM Modi’s vision for India. TNS
X withholds handle of Jharkhand Cong
New Delhi: Microblogging site X on Wednesday withheld the Jharkhand Congress handle for posting the deep fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged reservation comments. Delhi cops have already summoned Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over the post. TNS
EC bars BRS chief from campaigning for 48 hrs
New Delhi: The EC on Wednesday barred BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his “objectionable” remarks against the Congress.
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
