Rupert Murdoch steps down as head of News Corp

IANS

New York: Rupert Murdoch, 92-year-old media magnate whose creation of Fox News made him a force in US politics, is stepping down as leader of both Fox’s parent company and his News Corp media holdings. AP

Air passenger tries to open emergency exit, held

Agartala: A passenger on an IndiGo flight was held on Thursday at Agartala airport for allegedly trying to open the emergency exit door of the aircraft midair and misbehaving with the crew.