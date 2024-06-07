 Rural distress costs BJP dear in Lok Sabha poll : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Rural distress costs BJP dear in Lok Sabha poll

Rural distress costs BJP dear in Lok Sabha poll

Rural distress costs BJP dear in Lok Sabha poll


Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, June 6

The rural distress coupled with farmers’ unrest seems to have played a significant role in the BJP’s rout in rural and semi-rural constituencies, preventing the party from getting a simple majority by bringing its tally from 303 to 240.

Anger over pricing policies, MSP

  • The Centre’s pricing policies and MSP provisions led to dissatisfaction among farmers. These issues were exacerbated by the handling of farmer protests, particularly in Punjab and Haryana
  • The BJP’s number came down to 33 from 62 in UP in this election. It lost 11 seats in Rajasthan, five in Haryana and two in Punjab, facing a loss of 47 seats in the four states as compared to 2019

The decline in the support for the BJP in rural areas can be attributed to several factors — economic strain, failure to double farmers’ income, slowdown in agricultural growth despite overall economic gains, etc. An analysis of the Lok Sabha election results reveals that of around 300 rural and semi-rural seats, the BJP-led NDA managed to secure only 221, a notable decline from the 251 seats it won in 2019.

The results indicate a clear shift in rural voter sentiment as the opposition INDIA bloc made the most of the rural distress and managed to capture 157 of these constituencies. This shift suggests a growing dissatisfaction with the current government’s policies and handling of rural issues — especially the farmers’ agitation in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP in 2020-21.

There has been dissatisfaction with the government’s pricing policies and minimum support price (MSP) provisions. These issues were exacerbated by the handling of farmer protests, particularly in regions like Punjab and Haryana.

Besides losing 29 seats in UP alone, as its number came down to 33 from 62, the BJP has lost 11 seats in Rajasthan, five seats in Haryana and two in Punjab, facing straight loss of 47 seats in these four states as compared to 2019.

In additions to this, failure to open its account in Punjab, the BJP faced debacle in the several farmer-dominated constituencies, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, Saharanpur of UP, Hisar, Rohtak, Sonepat, Ambala and Sirsa in Haryana and Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Nagaur in Rajashtan.

As per experts, besides the issues of MSP and loan waiver, the action against Punjab farmers by the Haryana Government united the peasants. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha — an umbrella body of nearly 40 farmer associations —openly gave a call to oppose the BJP in the LS elections.

Devinder Sharma, an agriculture and food policy expert, said the electoral verdict clearly demonstrates that the farmers’ anger had translated into votes against the ruling party. In nearly every two constituencies, the BJP faced defeat, highlighting setbacks in 38 farmer-dominated seats.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

2
Punjab

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

3
India

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

4
Punjab

'Can never back any bloc with Congress presence': SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

5
Punjab

Sirhind train collision: Loco pilot, assistant fell asleep at wheel

6
Punjab

What's next for Amritpal Singh? Lawyer says ‘govt will have to grant relief to jailed pro-Khalistan activist'

7
Himachal

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of water to Hathni Kund Barrage

8
India

Rahul alleges Modi, Shah 'directly involved' in stocks crash 'scam'; BJP rubbishes charge

9
India

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

10
India

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained

Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’

Rahul for JPC probe into market crash, questions role of PM, HM

Rahul for JPC probe into market crash, questions role of PM, HM

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...

SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi

SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi

Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NEET results out, Rijul Sood tops in city with 705 marks

Amritpal got more votes than rivals in their own Assembly segments

Candidates of major political parties pay obeisance at shrines

Polls showed AAP support base erosion with party managing lead in 2 segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Shocker: UT plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Shocker: UT plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Zirakpur goes powerless

Agent held for duping NRI of Rs 3.5 cr shares

Hit by truck in Mohali, cyclist battles for life

Mohali cop caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

A victory for people: Atishi on SC order asking HP to release water

BJP accuses Kejriwal govt of playing ‘dirty politics’

INDIA bloc crumbles in Delhi, AAP to go solo in Assembly poll

Support of SCs, Sikhs instrumental in BJP’s victory, says Sachdeva

GST officer surrenders in court

GST officer surrenders in court

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

We couldn’t estimate, says Rinku on Lok Sabha poll loss

Seechewal calls for check on air, water, land pollution

Thunderstorm leaves several areas powerless

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Independent candidate bagged 42,500 votes on Amritpal factor

One of owners arrested in yarn mill fire death case

Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker