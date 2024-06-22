Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

As many as 10 Indians recruited by the Russian army for its conflict with Ukraine have been released and repatriated to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed on Friday.

Several still stuck About 20-25 persons who want to be released have contacted us so far... 10 Indians have been released. — Randhir Jaiswal, MEA Spokesman

Four Indian nationals who had been similarly recruited in the Russian army were killed. New Delhi had then strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador here and with the authorities in Moscow for early release and return of all Indian nationals engaged in the Ukraine war. “We have also sought a verified stop to the recruitment. About 20-25 persons who want to be released have contacted us so far. As a result of our efforts, 10 Indian nationals have been released and repatriated,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a media briefing here.

On the four Indians who were killed in the ongoing conflict, Jaiswal said the MEA was arranging for the return of the mortal remains of the two Indians who were killed recently. The remains of two Indians who were killed were sent back earlier. “We are constantly engaged with the Russian Defence and Foreign Ministry so that their mortal remains can be brought back to India,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier, India had also demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of its nationals by the Russian army. “We continue to be in touch with the Russian side, both in New Delhi and Moscow on this issue. This remains a matter of utmost concern to us and we expect action,” said Jaiswal.

The MEA had stated on June 11 that such activities “would not be in consonance with our partnership”. “We also urge Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia,” the Foreign Ministry said.

