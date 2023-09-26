S Jaishankar meets UNGA President

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 25

A day before he will speak during the debate at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met its President Dennis Francis in New York.

Jaishankar is in New York where he is leading the Indian delegation for the 78th UNGA session which will be chaired by Francis. After concluding his visit to New York, the minister will travel to Washington DC where he is expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, other US leaders and address think tanks.

Arriving in New York well ahead of his scheduled speech, Jaishankar has held several bilaterals. The most notable among them was a meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. Yerevan recently lost its enclave of Nagorno Karabakh to the Azerbaijani military forces and is in danger of losing a vital corridor as well. India has provided military supplies to Armenia.

“Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship,” Jaishankar posted after the meeting. He also met Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic. Jaishankar discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy with the country which can be a crucial part of the India-Middle East-Europe corridor.

#S Jaishankar