S Jaishankar to address 78th UNGA on September 26

New Delhi, September 22

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached New York on Friday where his first engagement was the Quad Ministerial. The minister’s address at the high-level session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for September 26.

He will also hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings with his counterparts during his nine-day stay in the US from September 22 to September 30. The bilaterals are expected to help accelerate the process of India outlining its position on the Nijjar murder. Though he met the Foreign Ministers of two of the countries — the US and Australia — that have expressed concern, Jaishankar will have the opportunity to discuss the issue at length. In New York, he will meet with the UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis.

After completing the engagements at the 78th UNGA, he will visit Washington DC from September 27 to 30 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. — TNS

Quad to intensify security cooperation

Indicating that it was business as usual with Western partners despite the Nijjar issue, Foreign Ministers of the Quad met on Friday and issued an exhaustive joint statement which resolved to intensify security cooperation.

