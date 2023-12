S Jaishankar visits school named after Rabindranath Tagore in St Petersburg

PTI

St Petersburg, December 29

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday visited a school named after Rabindranath Tagore at St Petersburg in Russia and paid homage to the Nobel laureate.

Posting a video of his visit to the school on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Their passion for India was truly moving. Delighted to visit the school named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in St Petersburg.”

#Russia #S Jaishankar