Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the “Congress sahabzada” will lose from Wayanad too and in future resort to looking for a safe seat to win.

He was addressing a rally at Nanded in Maharashtra to campaign for BJP candidates from the Nanded and Hingoli.

In a separate rally in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, Modi dubbed the Congress as a vine which has no roots or branches and sucks dry those who support it and asked people to be wary of the opposition alliance in realising the goals of “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Maharashtra”.

Taking a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Nanded rally, the PM said, “After losing Amethi, the Congress sahabzada will lose Wayanad as well. He will have to look for a safe seat after April 26 (the second phase voting date in Kerala).”

