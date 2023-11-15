Sahara group chief Subrata dies at 75

New Delhi, November 14
Sahara group chief Subrata Roy died of cardio respiratory arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He was 75. A company statement from Sahara India said, “Sahara Sriji, an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on November 14 at 10.30 pm due to cardio respiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension and diabetes.”
It said he was admitted to Kokilaben hospital on November 12. He founded Sahara India Parivar in 1978 and operated a number of businesses, including Amby Valley. In February 2014, the SC ordered his detention for failure to appear in a dispute with SEBI. He was out on bail.
