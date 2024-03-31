Saina Nehwal slams Congress leader’s ‘sexist’ remark

New Delhi, March 30
Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal slammed Karnataka Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa for his alleged sexist remark, calling it “really upsetting”.
Targeting the BJP nominee from Davangere Gayathri Siddeshwara, Shamanur reportedly said women only knew how to cook in the kitchen. Nehwal said the disparaging remarks was in contrast with the party’s slogan of “Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon”. “When I won medals for Bharat, what would the Congress have preferred I should have done? Why say like that when all girls and women dream of achieving big,” she said.
