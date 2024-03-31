Saina Nehwal slams Congress leader’s ‘sexist’ remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal slammed Karnataka Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa for his alleged sexist remark, calling it “really upsetting”.

Targeting the BJP nominee from Davangere Gayathri Siddeshwara, Shamanur reportedly said women only knew how to cook in the kitchen. Nehwal said the disparaging remarks was in contrast with the party’s slogan of “Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon”. “When I won medals for Bharat, what would the Congress have preferred I should have done? Why say like that when all girls and women dream of achieving big,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Karnataka #Saina Nehwal