Salman house firing: Bishnoi declared ‘wanted accused’

Mumbai, April 20

The Mumbai police have declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as “wanted accused” in connection with the incident of firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence here, an official said on Saturday.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, arrested in the case earlier this week, were allegedly receiving instructions from the two Bishnoi brothers, he said. While Lawrence is lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat in another case, his brother is believed to be in Canada or the US, the official said, adding that the Mumbai police were likely to seek Lawrence’s custody soon.

The crime branch of the police, which is investigating the case, has added IPC sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation with a threat to cause death or serious injury) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to shield offender) to the FIR, the official further informed.

The police had registered the FIR under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) after two motorbike-borne men fired at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Salman Khan’s residence, in the early morning of April 14. On April 16, the police arrested Gupta and Pal from Bhuj in Gujarat. Pal allegedly fired the shots while Gupta was riding the motorbike, officials claimed.

