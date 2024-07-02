Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says 'people of Ayodhya have given a strong message to PM Modi'

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, July 2

Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Yadav labelled the Modi-Yogi administration as a “double engine failure” in delivering on promises made to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the dire state of infrastructure, Yadav remarked, “Boats are plying on the streets of Uttar Pradesh, which showcases the reality of the 'smart city' slogans. I remember the Prime Minister's promises about addressing the issue of stray cattle and clearing pending payments for sugarcane farmers. None of these commitments have been fulfilled.”

Yadav pointed out the rampant issue of paper leaks, which has plagued job seekers in the state. “The youth of Uttar Pradesh are suffering due to repeated exam paper leaks. This problem isn't confined to UP alone; even the NEET exam has been compromised. The truth is, this government doesn't want to provide jobs. What hope can we have from a government that kills the aspirations of its people?”

He also addressed the electorate's growing disillusionment with the current administration. “The people are no longer swayed by empty promises. From now on, only genuine conversations will matter. The victory of 'INDIA' signifies the triumph of the Indian voter.”

Referring to victory of SP’s Awadesh Pratap in Faizabad (which has the temple town of Ayodhya), who was sitting next to him, Yadav said, “We have brought a message of love from Ayodhya”.

He alleged that during the Model Code of Conduct, the government and Election Commission favoured certain individuals.

Yadav also expressed his distrust in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “I did not trust EVMs yesterday, I don't trust them today. And even if we win 80 seats, I will not trust EVMs. However, we will use our victory to reform the EVM system,” he said.

The SP chief criticised the government's failure to develop rural areas. He said the PM's adopted village remains unchanged.

On the issue of caste census, he said “it is crucial, and we are in favour of it.”

Condemning the Agniveer scheme, he said, “Every senior military officer opposes it. We will never accept it, and when we return to power, we will abolish it.”

Yadav also touched on agricultural issues. He said, “The government cannot establish markets; what support can they provide for farmers?”

Minimum Support Price (MSP) should also be extended to horticultural crops. This government has taken away numerous jobs, he added.

