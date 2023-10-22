Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah Azam shifted to different jails in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Rampur/Hardoi/Sitapur (UP), October 22

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were moved to different jails early Sunday, officials said.

A Rampur court on Wednesday convicted Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and sentenced them to seven years in jail. They were lodged at Rampur district jail.

Khan has been shifted to Sitapur district jail, and his son was taken to Hardoi district jail, they said.

Director-General of Prisons S N Sabat told PTI that the father-son duo was taken to the jails in separate police vehicles with adequate security cover.

Both of them stepped out of Rampur jail at around 4:40 am and reached their destinations at around 9 am, officials said.

While leaving Rampur jail, Khan told reporters that “anything” could happen to him and his son and they could be killed in an encounter.

When police personnel asked Khan to sit in the middle of the rear seat of the SUV in which he was being taken to Sitapur jail, the SP leader urged them to let him take the window seat.

“I will not be able to sit in the middle,” Khan was heard telling police citing back-related problems. The personnel obliged.

Khan was earlier lodged at Sitapur jail for almost two years in multiple cases before being released in May 2022, after getting bail from the Supreme Court.

