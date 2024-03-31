Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

IANS

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh), March 31

The wife of a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was shot dead here on Saturday, the police said.

According to initial information, Jahir Salmani’s wife, Nazreen, sustained three gunshot wound.She was rushed to Devnandini Hospital in Hapur in critical condition, where doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Nazreen, aged 38, was the second wife of Salmani, a property dealer, and lived in Samiya Garden on the Bulandshahr Road.

Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the house and started firing indiscriminately at her. Three bullets hit Nazreen during the firing.

Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek Verma, along with a team of police officers and forensic experts, arrived at the residence of the SP leader to initiate investigations.

The body of the deceased woman has been taken into custody for post-mortem examination.

Reports said that Salmani was in Meerut for property dealings and was unaware of the events transpiring at his home. Upon returning, he was informed that his wife had been injured and taken to the hospital.

The police and forensic team have gathered evidence from the room in the house.

SP Verma assured that the police are diligently working to track down the suspects involved in the crime.

Efforts to apprehend the assailants are under way, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Uttar Pradesh