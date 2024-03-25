Samajwadi Party renominates Hasan, changes Bijnor candidate

PTI

Lucknow, March 24

The Samajwadi Party today renominated its MP from Moradabad ST Hasan from the same seat and changed its Bijnor candidate by fielding Deepak Saini, son of a party MLA.

The party announced the names in a post on X.

The party had earlier named Yashveer Singh from Bijnor. However, on Sunday, it named Deepak Saini as its candidate for the seat. He is the son of Ram Avtar Saini, SP legislator from the Noorpur Assembly segment.

The party has so far released seven lists, announcing candidates for 48 seats. As part of a seat-sharing deal with the SP, the Congress will contest 17 parliamentary seats in UP. The All India Trinamool Congress will contest the Bhadohi seat.

The SP contested the 2019 LS elections in alliance with the BSP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and won five seats in the state. The BSP won 10 seats, while the RLD failed to open its account.

This time, the BSP is contesting the elections alone while RLD has joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Polling in Uttar Pradesh's eight parliamentary constituencies, including Bijnor and Moradabad, will be held in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

