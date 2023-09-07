Sanatan Dharma remarks: ‘Keep your personal views to yourselves’, Sanjay Raut tells Udhayanidhi

Mumbai, September 7
Questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his objectionable remarks against Sanatana Dharma, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the leader of DMK, an ally in INDIA bloc, should Keep his personal or parties’ views to himself and within the state.
Raut said the DMK leader should refrain from making such statements which could give ammunition to the BJP to attack the opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
“I have heard that statement...Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister and no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements. We all are parties of the INDIA bloc...This could be DMK’s view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in this country. Muslims, Parsis, Jains and people belonging to the Lingayat community live here. Everyone has their sentiments. You can’t hurt their sentiments. Keep your personal or parties’ views to yourselves and within your state. BJP should not get ammunition to target us,” Sanjay Raut said.
Udhyanidhi’s remarks triggered heavy criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, which accused the DMK and INDIA bloc of advocating the abolition of Sanatana Dharma.
Speaking at the Chennai conference last week, Udhayanidhi said ‘Sanatana’ (Sanatan Dharma) is like malaria and dengue, which should not be merely opposed but eradicated.
“A few things cannot be opposed but should only be abolished. We can’t merely oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. They have to be eradicated. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated,” Stalin junior had said.
His father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday defended his minister saying in a post on X “Hon’ble Minister @UdhayStalin didn’t call for ‘genocide’ as distorted by BJP, but only spoke against discrimination. Disheartening to see the ‘responsible’ Hon’ble Prime Minister, Union Ministers and BJP Chief Ministers ignore facts and driven on fake narratives despite having all access and resources to verify the facts.”
#BJP #Mumbai #Sanatan Dharma #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena #Tamil Nadu
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency
It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...
PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit
PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...
ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region
ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...
Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...
Rupee hits all-time low of 83.23 against US dollar
Positive trend in the domestic equity markets provides cushi...