 Sanatan Dharma Row: On INDIA meet eve, BJP questions Congress 'silence' : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Sanatan Dharma Row: On INDIA meet eve, BJP questions Congress 'silence'

Sanatan Dharma Row: On INDIA meet eve, BJP questions Congress 'silence'

TN minister’s remarks provide fresh fodder to BJP

Sanatan Dharma Row: On INDIA meet eve, BJP questions Congress 'silence'

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press meet.



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 12

The Sanatan Dharma row escalated Tuesday with the ruling BJP launching a no-holds barred attack on the INDIA bloc after a senior minister of its constituent DMK declared that the alliance was forged “as an opposition to the Sanatan ideology”.

Shekhawat’s ‘tongue’ barb goes viral

A video of Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat’s reaction to Udhayanidhi’s recent comments against Sanatan Dharma went viral on Tuesday. Speaking at Barmer in poll-bound Rajasthan, Shekhawat said he “will pull out tongue and gouge out eyes”. The Congress didn’t respond to the remark.

Coming on the eve of the first meeting of INDIA’s coordination panel at NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy’s remarks reignited the Dravidian versus Sanatan row, offering fresh fodder to the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Against DMK’s remarks

The BJP will urge this alliance (INDIA) to come out with a categorical resolve that they dissociate with it (DMK’s remarks) , said party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“The Congress and ‘INDI Alliance’ should clarify their opinion on this statement, and tell whether there is a right in the Constitution to make objectionable statements about any religion? Are the people of ‘INDI Alliance’ not aware of the provisions of the Constitution?” BJP chief JP Nadda personally led the charge against the opposition even as the Congress said it did not need certificate from the BJP on nationalism or Sanatan Dharma.

Nadda said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi’s statement (comparing Sanatan Dharma to diseases warranting eradication) came just two days after the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA group. “Then Congress leader Priyank Kharge’s attack on Sanatan came, and today the DMK minister accepted that ‘INDI Alliance’ was formed in protest against Sanatan Dharma. This is part of a well-thought out strategy by Rahul and Congress,” the BJP president said with party spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad asking why Sonia Gandhi was silent while the country’s culture and heritage was being insulted daily.

“This silence is an indication of approval,” Prasad said as the BJP drafted a strategy to take on the opposition on remarks against Sanatan Dharma. The BJP said the DMK was not isolated within the INDIA bloc as far as “insulting the Hindus goes”.

“Bihar minister-RJD leader Chandra Shekhar and Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maura have repeatedly criticised Hindu holy books, and the respective party leadership has remained silent,” Prasad noted.

While TMC and AAP have expressed public disapproval of DMK leaders’ remarks, the Congress has maintained that it respects all religions equally.

When confronted with fresh remarks by a DMK minister today, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the BJP should concentrate on issues of the day.

“We do not want certificate from the BJP on nationalism, on Sanatan Dharma and on the contribution to our freedom movement. Because, on all these aspects their score is zero,” Shrinate said.

There are, however, signs of anxiety within the bloc over repeated anti-Sanatan remarks by DMK leaders despite Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee publicly urging respect for all faiths. The matter is likely to come up during the INDIA coordination committee meeting tomorrow where top leaders of all constituent parties will strategise on seat-sharing and campaign planks for the upcoming state and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There is a growing sense in the INDIA alliance that the DMK utterances could harm the parties in the Hindi heartland. A minority view within INDIA says the polarisation may help. The dilemma, however, persists and would need to be addressed.

#BJP #Congress #Sanatan Dharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

2
Chandigarh

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

3
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

4
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

5
Chandigarh

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

6
Diaspora

2 Sikh youths sentenced for their role in murder of Canadian man

7
Sports

India march into Asia Cup final with 41-run win over Sri Lanka

8
Haryana

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

9
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

10
J & K

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...

SC refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI

IAF to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in


Cities

View All

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo

Schools to hold lectures on stubble burning