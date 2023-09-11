Sanatana dharma: Udhayanidhi Stalin rubs it in, posts picture of mosquito coil

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, September 11

Barely a week after his controversial statement linking Sanatana dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria, DMK's Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday posted a picture of mosquito coil on the social media. No caption was given but keeping in mind his earlier statement, the reference and stance—that not only was he not backing down on his statement but rubbing it in—was clear.

Challenging its Hindu credentials, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently claimed that there was “nothing Hindu” about the BJP’s actions. Interacting with students and academics in Paris on Saturday, Gandhi said, “I have read the Gita, I have read a number of Upanishads, I have read many Hindu books; there is nothing Hindu about what the BJP does, absolutely nothing.”

Responding to a question about the rise of “Hindu nationalism”, Gandhi was quoted as saying: “I have not read anywhere, in no Hindu book, from no learned Hindu person have I ever heard that you should terrorise, harm people who are weaker than you.

“So, this idea, this word, Hindu nationalists, this is a wrong word. They are not Hindu nationalists. They have nothing to do with Hinduism. They are out to get power at any cost, and they will do anything to get power…They want dominance of a few people and that is what they are about. There is nothing Hindu about them.”

The BJP has tried to corner the Congress over comments by DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja, accusing INDIA parties of “insulting the Hindu religion”.

Some observers say that notwithstanding the DMK’s anti-caste, anti-religion origins, INDIA alliance could have done without the issue, especially keeping in mind the 2024 general election.

However, according to some other analysts, Udhayanidhi was not just “aiming at the core base of his party and also using it as a tool to polarise ahead of the Lok Sabha elections”.

Challenging BJP’s Hindu credentials

Whether it is a part of collective strategy for 2024 or a sign of division in the INDIA alliance remains to be seen. However, the fact that the Congress did not exactly contradict its Tamil Nadu partner when Udhayanidhi first made the statement at the ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’ is also interesting, politically.

“A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona. We have to eradicate this. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana.” Udhayanifhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality,” he said, leading to a major political furore with top leaders from all sides jumping in.

The BJP claimed that “a complete eradication” of Hindu dharma was the “primary agenda” of the opposition alliance of which DMK is a part. Also, according to saffron supporters, the DMK scion was trying to “divert attention” from “corruption and other charges” against the MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu.

“Otherwise why would something that has been said behind closed doors by senior leaders like Stalin and his late father M Karunanidhi was being said in the open by Udhayanidhi, and with impunity,” they argued.

Interestingly, while parties like TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP distanced themselves from the remarks, the Congress came out with different versions.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Our view is very clear. Sarva Dharma Samabhava is the Congress ideology but you have to understand that every political party has their own freedom to give their views. We respect everybody’s beliefs.”

However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank said, “Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion, according to me. Any religion that does not have equal rights and does not treat you as a human being is as good as a disease.”

Udhaynidhi rubs it in

Despite the criticism, Udhay stood his ground saying he is ready to “present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society at any forum”.

He also rubbished the BJP's interpretation of genocide.

“I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.

“I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma.

“Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like Covid-19, dengue and malaria by mosquitoes, Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils.

“I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news,” he said in a statement following the criticism.

Today, of course, he underlined his first statement with this picture of a mosquito coil on micro-blogging site X.

#BJP #dengue #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media #Tamil Nadu