 Sanatana dharma: Udhayanidhi Stalin rubs it in, posts picture of mosquito coil : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Sanatana dharma: Udhayanidhi Stalin rubs it in, posts picture of mosquito coil
Explainer

Sanatana dharma: Udhayanidhi Stalin rubs it in, posts picture of mosquito coil

Part of 2024 strategy or sign of division in INDIA alliance? Challenging its Hindu credentials, Rahul Gandhi also says BJP ‘not Hindu nationalists’, ‘nothing to do with Hinduism’

Sanatana dharma: Udhayanidhi Stalin rubs it in, posts picture of mosquito coil

Udhayanidhi Stalin. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, September 11

Barely a week after his controversial statement linking Sanatana dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria, DMK's Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday posted a picture of mosquito coil on the social media. No caption was given but keeping in mind his earlier statement, the reference and stance—that not only was he not backing down on his statement but rubbing it in—was clear.     

Challenging its Hindu credentials, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently claimed that there was “nothing Hindu” about the BJP’s actions. Interacting with students and academics in Paris on Saturday, Gandhi said, “I have read the Gita, I have read a number of Upanishads, I have read many Hindu books; there is nothing Hindu about what the BJP does, absolutely nothing.”

Responding to a question about the rise of “Hindu nationalism”, Gandhi was quoted as saying: “I have not read anywhere, in no Hindu book, from no learned Hindu person have I ever heard that you should terrorise, harm people who are weaker than you.

“So, this idea, this word, Hindu nationalists, this is a wrong word. They are not Hindu nationalists. They have nothing to do with Hinduism. They are out to get power at any cost, and they will do anything to get power…They want dominance of a few people and that is what they are about. There is nothing Hindu about them.”

The BJP has tried to corner the Congress over comments by DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja, accusing INDIA parties of “insulting the Hindu religion”.

Some observers say that notwithstanding the DMK’s anti-caste, anti-religion origins, INDIA alliance could have done without the issue, especially keeping in mind the 2024 general election. 

However, according to some other analysts, Udhayanidhi was not just “aiming at the core base of his party and also using it as a tool to polarise ahead of the Lok Sabha elections”.

Challenging BJP’s Hindu credentials

Whether it is a part of collective strategy for 2024 or a sign of division in the INDIA alliance remains to be seen. However, the fact that the Congress did not exactly contradict its Tamil Nadu partner when Udhayanidhi first made the statement at the ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’ is also interesting, politically.  

“A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona. We have to eradicate this. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana.” Udhayanifhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality,” he said, leading to a major political furore with top leaders from all sides jumping in.

The BJP claimed that “a complete eradication” of Hindu dharma was the “primary agenda” of the opposition alliance of which DMK is a part. Also, according to saffron supporters, the DMK scion was trying to “divert attention” from “corruption and other charges” against the MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu.

“Otherwise why would something that has been said behind closed doors by senior leaders like Stalin and his late father M Karunanidhi was being said in the open by Udhayanidhi, and with impunity,” they argued.        

Interestingly, while parties like TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP distanced themselves from the remarks, the Congress came out with different versions.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Our view is very clear. Sarva Dharma Samabhava is the Congress ideology but you have to understand that every political party has their own freedom to give their views. We respect everybody’s beliefs.”

However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank said, “Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion, according to me. Any religion that does not have equal rights and does not treat you as a human being is as good as a disease.”

Udhaynidhi rubs it in

Despite the criticism, Udhay stood his ground saying he is ready to “present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society at any forum”.

He also rubbished the BJP's interpretation of genocide.

“I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.

“I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma.

“Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like Covid-19, dengue and malaria by mosquitoes, Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils.

“I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news,” he said in a statement following the criticism.  

Today, of course, he underlined his first statement with this picture of a mosquito coil on micro-blogging site X.

 

 

#BJP #dengue #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media #Tamil Nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

PM Modi conveys to Justin Trudeau country's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada

2
Comment

Decolonise armed forces, but with sensitivity

3
Trending asia cup sidelines

Watch: Pace spearheads Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi meet off field; what happens next will melt your heart

4
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announces party’s in-charge for different Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

5
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s aircraft faces technical issues at Delhi airport

6
Punjab

Ludhiana's Rs 100-crore embezzlement scam: Officials not cooperating, recover record from them, Rural Dept writes to police

7
Diaspora

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

8
Punjab

Punjab on sticky wicket over panchayat poll U-turn

9
India

Exiting BRI, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells Chinese Premier

10
India

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince; focus on bilateral trade, defence ties

India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi

PM, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations at India-S...

2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court

2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court

In its May 2014 judgement, the apex court had held as invali...

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...

Asia Cup: Rain delays resumption of India-Pakistan contest

Rain delays resumption of India-Pakistan contest in Asia Cup

Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday’s marquee game to reserv...

After Golden Temple, Panchkula's Nada Sahib Gurbani to live stream daily

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily

Telecast to take place in 63 countries through World Punjabi...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes bottle containing 1.3 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

BSF seizes bottle containing 1.3 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

Hire engineers to improve services, minister tells Guru Nanak hospital

Delimitation exercise: SC activists question rationale of reserving wards

Publishing of Guru Granth Sahib: SGPC delegation to visit US soon

Amritsar: Crores spent on restoration, heritage sites remain locked

Anti-drug panel member killed in Bathinda

Bathinda: Anti-drug panel member killed at Sidhana village in Rampura area

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Farm body blocks roads in Bathinda

5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

PGI to have 10 more beds, 2 OTs for paediatric patients

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily

Chandigarh: Change dog bylaws, demands FOSWAC

No let-up in cases of snatching in Chandigarh

Delhi Government reimposes ban on sale, use of firecrackers to check pollution in winter

Delhi Government reimposes ban on sale, use of firecrackers to check pollution in winter

Delhi High Court sets aside conviction of police official in bribery case

Supreme Court woman lawyer found dead at her Noida house

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s response on plea by Ashok Swain against cancellation of OCI card

Rain brings mercury down in Delhi

Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Man killed, four hurt as car rams into truck

CM releases poster of Surjit hockey tournament

Law Gate clash: Police swing into action, launch helpline to check drug peddling

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth ~75 lakh

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth Rs 75 lakh

LIT delaying recarpeting of damaged roads: Ex-councillor

Fatal attack: Victim’s family writes to DGP

Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar yarn unit

Patient’s death: Indicted Civil Hospital staff attribute ‘serious lapse’ to heavy patient load

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Punjabi University to admit boys in BA, MA courses in private mode

Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala begins coronary shockwave lithotripsy

Multipurpose health workers hold march

Protest continues against Punjab govt