Sand mafia: Bihar Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Jamui

IANS

Patna, November 14

A police sub-inspector was killed and a home guard jawan critically injured as a tractor transporting illegal sand mowed them down in Bihar's Jamui district on Tuesday.

Prabhat Ranjan, the sub-inspector who was part of a drive against sand mafia in the district, was patrolling in the area under Garhi police station when a sand-laden tractor rammed him and home guard jawan Rajesh Kumar Saw with a view to killing them.

"Our police team headed by SI Prabhat Ranjan was on patrol duty when they saw a tractor laden with sand coming at a high speed. When they signalled it to stop, the driver mowed them," said the official spokesperson of Jamui police station.

The driver of the tractor left the vehicle on the spot and escaped. "We have identified the driver. He will be arrested soon," he added.

#Bihar