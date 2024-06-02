Sandeshkhali violence mars voting in WB

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

Despite complaints of clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers in several parts of West Bengal and incidents of looting EVMs and throwing VVPAT machines in ponds, the state recorded an impressive turnout of 73.4 per cent till 11.45 pm in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The scale of the violence and skirmishes in the state could be seen from the fact that the electoral authorities of West Bengal said by 2.15 pm, close to 1,900 complaints were received. The Basirhat LS constituency, in which the Sandeshkhali Assembly segment falls, recorded the highest turnout of 76.56 per cent among total nine seats. Clashes were also reported between Indian Secular Front (ISF) and CPM supporters in the Satuliya area of Bhangar, which falls in the Jadavpur constituency near Kolkata.

