Sangeeta Azad of BSP joins BJP

New Delhi, March 18
Nearly a month after BSP’s Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey joined the BJP, his ex-party colleague Sangeeta Azad (Lalganj MP) also switched sides. Azad was inducted into the BJP here on Monday by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh.
Sangeeta was accompanied by husband Azad Ari Mardan, a former UP MLA, and Supreme Court lawyer Seema Kushwaha.
Kushwaha was the legal counsel for victim of the the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case that shook the nation and spurred amendments to criminal laws to make punishments for sexual assault severe and expand the definition of sexual assault.
Azad termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “yug purush” and said she would do whatever she can to strengthen the BJP.
