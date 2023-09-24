Sanjay Raut slams BJP over Bidhuri’s LS remarks, calls new Parliament complex ‘chaotic’

PTI

Mumbai, September 24

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for objectionable remarks made in Parliament by the ruling party’s MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Raut also said he agreed with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s dim view of the new Parliament complex, adding that his heart was still in the old one.

He said a lot of money was spent on erecting the new Parliament but it was “chaotic” without “facilities”.

Bidhuri used objectionable terms for Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a Lok Sabh debate, leading to outrage across the country.

“One Lok Sabha member calls another MP a terrorist and extremist. He goes further and makes comments on his religion and caste. Had such foul language been used by any opposition MP, my stand would have been the same,” Raut told reporters.

“It is wrong and such a person must not be in Parliament. It is the responsibility of everyone to maintain the sanctity and honour of the new Parliament,” he said.

Raut brushed aside talk of Bidhuri and Ali becoming “poster boys” of the BJP and the Opposition, respectively, after the incident.

“The rules of Parliament must be the same for everyone. You suspend (AAP MPs) Raghav Chaddha and Sanjay Singh as well as Rajni Patel and Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury but send a mere notice to Bidhuri,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP questioned.

Speaking about the new Parliament, Raut said, “I agree with Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh’s opinion about the new parliament building being a Modi multiplex. After I spent the last three to four days in the new Parliament building, I felt the same way as Ramesh has described it.”

“I did not feel it like it is a parliament building. I have been visiting the parliament building for last 20 years. I used to feel the history of the country is with me as I used to pass through the old building. I do not get the same feel in the new building,” Raut claimed.

The new complex has no past or present and feels like it was erected because a “king” wanted to do so.

“The new building looks grand and one can see that a lot of money has been spent. But it is chaotic inside. There are no facilities for parliamentarians, no corridor, no good library, no central hall. Why did they make it then? Our mind is still in the old building,” he claimed.

