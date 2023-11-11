Sanjay Singh’s custody extended till November 24

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 24 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. PTI

Hero MotoCorp chief’s Rs 24 cr assets attached

New Delhi: The ED has attached Rs 24.95 crore assets of Hero MotoCorp executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal for allegedly using foreign currency issued in the name of others for personal expenditure abroad to "override" RBI rules.