Sanjay Singh’s custody extended till November 24

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 24 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. PTI
Hero MotoCorp chief’s Rs 24 cr assets attached
New Delhi: The ED has attached Rs 24.95 crore assets of Hero MotoCorp executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal for allegedly using foreign currency issued in the name of others for personal expenditure abroad to "override" RBI rules.
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
New Delhi flags rise in pro-Khalistani activity in Canada
US understands delhi’s concerns, says Vinay Mohan Kwatra